DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Development of Sales Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Updates Strategic Mid-Term Targets and Reports Strong Sales in Fourth Quarter 2020 11.01.2021 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Updates Strategic Mid-Term Targets and Reports Strong Sales in Fourth Quarter 2020

Asslar, January 11, 2021. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum"), a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, announced updated mid-term goals of the Company today, replacing previously announced goals. Over the next 3 to 5 years, Pfeiffer Vacuum's target is to increase market share through organic growth and acquisitions, to substantially grow sales, to considerably improve profitability, and to be an even stronger competitor in the vacuum market.

Dr. Britta Giesen, the new CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum, says: "Pfeiffer Vacuum is a respected brand in growth markets where vacuum technology is becoming increasingly important. We have the right technology, committed employees and a team focused on accelerated growth and profitability. We are well-positioned to achieve these goals by focusing even more on our customers and the markets we serve."

Wolfgang Ehrk, COO of Pfeiffer Vacuum, adds: "Pfeiffer Vacuum has made significant progress in the ongoing transformation process to modernize and strategically expand our global manufacturing capabilities as well as optimize our internal systems and processes. We will continue on our path of transformation and will further invest for the future success of Pfeiffer Vacuum."

The Management Board will provide more specific mid-term goals and the timing of achieving these goals once a systematic analysis has been completed. This analysis will consider the achievements of the last years as well as the strategic focus areas going forward and the current market conditions including the influence of the COVID pandemic on the growth trajectory originally anticipated.