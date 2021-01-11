 

IHS Markit Acquires Regulatory Compliance Technology Provider Cappitech

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has acquired compliance technology provider Cappitech to expand its suite of global, multi-asset class transaction regulatory reporting offerings to the financial industry.

Cappitech, a privately held Israeli company, provides robust regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions, allowing customers to efficiently comply with transaction reporting regulations across multiple jurisdictions in one place. The firm’s scalable cloud-based platform is relied on by over 200 global banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations and its innovative products and technology have received numerous industry awards.

In 2019, IHS Markit selected Cappitech’s platform as a key component of its SFTR (Securities Financing Transactions Regulation) solution, which is now relied upon by some of the largest financial institutions in the world. Capitalizing on the established relationship and existing integration, this latest move will deliver unified solutions to the market and solidify IHS Markit’s continued commitment to providing industry leading regulatory reporting solutions.

“Regulatory reporting demands will continue to grow rapidly around the globe and customers are looking for a reliable, frictionless and cost-effective way to comply with requirements across jurisdictions,” said Pierre Khemdoudi, Managing Director, Global Equities at IHS Markit. “Cappitech’s platform complements our existing offering, enabling us to provide the most comprehensive and scalable integrated financial regulatory service to customers.”

“We are excited to join a company that shares our passion for providing best-of-breed regulatory reporting solutions and looking forward to expanding our existing commitment to the industry,” commented Ronen Kertis, CEO & Founder at Cappitech. “Based on our extensive engagement with IHS Markit over the past two years, we are confident that combining our mutual successes and sector expertise will enable us to accelerate our product enhancement and services for the benefit of our global clients.”

The financial terms were not disclosed.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

About Cappitech (www.cappitech.com)

Cappitech is a leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry. Cappitech’s cross-jurisdiction compliance platform, fully automates the reporting process and provides a comprehensive view on a single, intuitive dashboard for reporting regimes in Europe such as EMIR, MiFID, SFTR, RTS 27/8, FinFrag as well as global regimes such as Canadian reporting, ASIC, MAS.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.



