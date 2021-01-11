 

InterDigital’s Ed Ehrlich Elected Radio Access Network Chair of ATIS Wireless Technologies and Systems Committee (WTSC)

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, applauded the election of Ed Ehrlich to serve as the Wireless Technologies and Systems Committee (WTSC) Radio Access Network (RAN) Chair within ATIS, the North American operating partner of the 3GPP.

The WTSC is responsible for providing North American inputs to the ITU- Radiocommunication (ITU-R) section. The RAN group develops the standards for ATIS using relevant 3GPP specifications and provides inputs to International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) activities. The IMT-2030 Recommendation is in the initial stages of development, and Mr. Ehrlich’s leadership in the WTSC RAN will help define the framework and objectives of future mobile communications.

“We take great pride in Ed’s election to the WTSC RAN Chair, as it reflects a respect for his personal expertise and acknowledgement of our company’s more than 40-year history of wireless standards contributions,” said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. “Leadership within the committee will help shape the path and potential for next-gen wireless communications at a critical time of innovation and growth.”

Mr. Ehrlich recently completed his second term as the WTSC RAN Vice Chair and will now serve a two-year term as the WTSC Chair, ending January 2023. His election follows InterDigital’s founding membership in the ATIS Next G Alliance for the development of next generation wireless standards.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714

 


