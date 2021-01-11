



New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

Nykredit issues new fixed rate 0.0% bond (SDO) with maturity date 1 October 2043 and new fixed rate 0.5% bond (RO) with maturity date 1 October 2053.

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 01I are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009531642 E (SDO) DKK 0.00 % Annuity 01.10.2043 DK0009531568 I (RO) DKK 0.50 % Annuity 01.10.2053

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

