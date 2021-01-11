 

DGAP-News Photon Energy NV: Trading of Photon Energy Shares Commences On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

DGAP-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): IPO
Photon Energy NV: Trading of Photon Energy Shares Commences On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

11.01.2021 / 10:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trading of Photon Energy Shares Commences On Frankfurt Stock Exchange
 

- The admission to listing and trading of the Company's shares on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange follows the recent regulated market listings of its shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange.

- The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will enable investors from the Eurozone to trade the Company's shares without currency risk. The listing does not involve any issuance of new shares.

- The application for admission of the Company's shares to trading was submitted by Baader Bank.
 

Amsterdam - 11 January 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy' or the 'Company'), an Amsterdam-based renewable energy company delivering solar energy and clean water solutions around the world, is pleased to announce that following a successful application submitted by Baader Bank, trading of its ordinary shares has commenced on the Quotation Board of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSX) under the identification number 'A1T9KW' and ISIN code NL0010391108. Trading of the shares will commence today.

'We are pleased that the trading of our shares has commenced on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,' commented Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy. 'This secondary listing will broaden Photon Energy's pool of potential investors in the Eurozone looking to participate in the world's transition to sustainable energy sources and the development of clean water solutions. This listing will enable investors to trade our shares without currency risk. We look forward to growing our presence in continental Europe as we continue to expand our portfolio of solar energy and clean water solutions.'

