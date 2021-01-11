 

DGAP-News AMSilk GmbH: CEO Jens Klein is leaving AMSilk on December 31, 2020 to assume a new role outside of the company. Appointment of Ulrich Scherbel as new CEO

AMSilk GmbH: CEO Jens Klein is leaving AMSilk on December 31, 2020 to assume a new role outside of the company. Appointment of Ulrich Scherbel as new CEO

CEO Jens Klein is leaving AMSilk on December 31, 2020 to assume a new role outside of the company. Appointment of
Ulrich Scherbel as new CEO

Planegg, December 31, 2020 - AMSilk GmbH, the world's first industrial supplier of synthetic silk biopolymers, is announcing that Chief Executive Officer Jens Klein will leave AMSilk with effect as of December 31, 2020 to assume a new role as CEO of a company in the synthetic biology space. Jens Klein is staying connected to the company as brand ambassador. After announcing Ulrich Scherbel in October 2020 as new COO of the company, Ulrich is now assuming the CEO role starting January 1, 2021. 
 
"For the last 6 years, I have had the extraordinary honor of steering AMSilk to become one of the worldwide leaders in synthetic biology, and it is incredibly rewarding to reflect on all that we have accomplished as a team at AMSilk," said Klein. "I am very proud of us achieving our cosmetics division to become a key player in delivering our silk biopolymers to the world market used as the main ingredient in millions of personal care and cosmetic products worldwide before partnering the division with Givaudan SA. I leave AMSilk with complete confidence that all the work we have done with companies like adidas, Airbus and OMEGA laid the ground to also becoming the worldwide leader in the biopolymer industry with our Biosteel(R) fiber division. Biosteel(R) is the first performance fiber combining unlimited industrial scalability with veganity, sustainability and biodegradability."
 
Ulrich Scherbel stated: "It has been great to work with Jens over the last few months. On the foundation that Jens has built, we will drive the industrial upscaling and growth of the company.  I am honored and excited to lead AMSilk."
 
"Jens has been instrumental in transforming AMSilk into a global leader in the silk biopolymer industry," said AMSilk' Chairman of the Board Dr. Wolfgang Colberg.  "Jens has created a wide range of business opportunities for AMSilk in the fiber, cosmetic and medical space based on a broad product and customer base. AMSilk is now ready to be scaled up for the mass markets. The Board thanks Jens for his achievements and contribution and wishes him all the best and great success in his new role. We are very happy to welcome Ulrich Scherbel as the new CEO of AMSilk. With his experience in successfully building the Global Apparel Division of Freudenberg he will be fundamental in scaling up the supply chain and the customer base to establish AMSilk as the no. 1 supplier in the silk biopolymer fiber market. I wish Ulrich great success in his new role".
 
About AMSilk
AMSilk GmbH is the world's first industrial supplier of vegan silk biopolymers and has its headquarters in Planegg near Munich, Germany. AMSilk's high-performance biopolymers have the unique functional properties of the natural product they are based on. AMSilk offers its innovative range of high-performance Biosteel(R) fibers for textiles and industrial applications worldwide and has announced collaborations and partnerships with world leading brands like adidas and Airbus. The organic high-performance material can be used in multiple ways, and is suited for medical devices as well as for personal care products. AMSilk high-performance biopolymers give such products unique properties. Among other things, the polymers are biocompatible, safe and robust. AMSilk invites you to discover more at www.amsilk.com/.
 

