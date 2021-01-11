 

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 10:30  |  23   |   |   

Bid date, 2021-01-11
Auction date 2021-01-11
Settlement date 2021-01-11
Maturity Date 2021-04-12
Term 13 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-01-11

Bid date, 2021-01-11
Auction date 2021-01-11
Settlement date 2021-01-11
Maturity Date 2021-07-12
Term 26 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-01-11

This is a translation of the Swedish version published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT Bid date, 2021-01-11Auction date2021-01-11Settlement date2021-01-11Maturity Date2021-04-12Term13 weeksInterest rateThe Riksbank´s applicable repo rateBid times11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateConfirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.seOffered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board