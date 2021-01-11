Turning Point and Zai Lab Broaden Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, and Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an expansion of their collaboration.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Zai Lab will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TPX-0022, Turning Point’s MET, SRC and CSF1R inhibitor, in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Turning Point will receive a $25 million upfront payment, with up to approximately $336 million in potential development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments. Turning Point will also be eligible to receive mid-teen- to low-twenty-percent royalties based on annual net sales of TPX-0022 in Greater China. In addition, Turning Point will have the right of first negotiation to develop and commercialize an oncology drug candidate discovered by Zai Lab.

This agreement builds on Zai Lab and Turning Point’s existing relationship under the exclusive licensing agreement announced by the companies in July 2020, under which Zai Lab gained the exclusive right to develop and commercialize Turning Point’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, in Greater China.

“The higher incidence of MET-driven cancers – particularly in gastric and lung cancer – in Asian countries led us to initiate the development of TPX-0022 in Greater China following our encouraging initial data from the Phase 1 SHIELD-1 study,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Turning Point. “We have great confidence in Zai Lab as our partner to advance this important drug candidate in a key region of the world. Zai Lab also has a promising discovery pipeline and we are pleased to receive the right of first negotiation for a drug candidate from Zai’s discovery pipeline.”