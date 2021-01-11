DGAP-Ad-hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results FUCHS successfully completed the difficult financial year 2020 11-Jan-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS Group achieved sales and earnings significantly above expectations in the fourth quarter 2020, in particular after a strong December. Thus, 2020 came in better than expected at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The preliminary 2020 sales of the FUCHS Group amounted close to EUR 2.4 billion, 7% below the previous year's level. Operating business in the fourth quarter was significantly above expectations. For the financial year 2020, FUCHS therefore only expects a decline in earnings (EBIT) in the mid-single-digit percentage range (previously EBIT decline in the range of -15%).

The complete reporting for the 2020 financial year will be published as scheduled on March 9, 2021.

Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany

