 

DGAP-Adhoc FUCHS successfully completed the difficult financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.01.2021, 10:44  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
FUCHS successfully completed the difficult financial year 2020

11-Jan-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Release
FUCHS successfully completed the difficult financial year 2020

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fuchs Petrolub AG Vz!
Short
Basispreis 49,71€
Hebel 11,44
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

FUCHS Group achieved sales and earnings significantly above expectations in the fourth quarter 2020, in particular after a strong December. Thus, 2020 came in better than expected at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The preliminary 2020 sales of the FUCHS Group amounted close to EUR 2.4 billion, 7% below the previous year's level. Operating business in the fourth quarter was significantly above expectations. For the financial year 2020, FUCHS therefore only expects a decline in earnings (EBIT) in the mid-single-digit percentage range (previously EBIT decline in the range of -15%).

The complete reporting for the 2020 financial year will be published as scheduled on March 9, 2021.

Mannheim, January 11, 2021

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Investor Relations
Lutz Ackermann
Tel. +49 621 3802-1105
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com

Important note
This ad hoc release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this ad hoc release and assumes no liability for such.

11-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE0005790430, DE0005790406
WKN: 579043, 579040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159613

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1159613  11-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159613&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Fuchs Petrolub Vz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc FUCHS successfully completed the difficult financial year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results FUCHS successfully completed the difficult financial year 2020 11-Jan-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in ...
EQS-News: Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko stärkt Geschäftsleitung mit neuem President und neuem SVP Commercialisation
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DGAP-News: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
DGAP-News: MorphoSys To Present At the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 & provides upgraded ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: FUCHS schließt schwieriges Geschäftsjahr 2020 erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
10:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: FUCHS schließt schwieriges Geschäftsjahr 2020 erfolgreich ab
26.12.20
Läuft wieder wie geschmiert: Aktie von Fuchs Petrolub weiter im Aufwärtstrend!
22.12.20
NORDLB belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Halten'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
2.559
Fuchs Petrolub konjunkturresistent?