dynaCERT CEO Jim Payne on attractive hydrogen opportunities

Toronto/Hannover (ots) - dynaCERT is a Canadian company and has developed a

hydrogen technology for diesel engines, that also provides significant fuel

savings to the operator. The so-called HydraGEN(TM) technology uses a

proprietary and patented electrolysis system to turn distilled water into H2 &

O2 gases that are produced on demand. The company focuses on reducing the amount

of Greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted by the combustion of carbon-based fuels. The

technology works with internal combustion engines around the globe.



CEO Jim Payne gives us more insides in our interview: "dynaCERT has spent 16

years and over CAD 60,000,000 to develop its HydraGEN(TM) patented technology

and today is marketing its global solution to reduce pollution to 1 billion

diesel engines globally."







for dynaCERT. "Last Friday, the European power grid was almost facing a

blackout, as you can find reports from credible sources. The market share for

electric cars is still very small but imagine what a blackout would mean for

battery car owners. Meanwhile, the German government is switching off the

nuclear power plants. Electric transport is very vulnerable", stated Payne and

adds: "We are lucky that the world still moves food and medicine by diesel, and

we believe this will continue to be crucially important for decades to come."



"We expect to achieve certification by VERRA in Washington DC in the USA to have

our technology recognized as one that can produce carbon credits for the

transportation industry to provide a shared stream of cash flows", said Payne.

"In 2020, our professionals in Austria, who have very close connections with

governments, were able to attract the United Nations to feature our HydraGEN(TM)

technology to be accepted and certified under the 'United Nations Smart

Sustainable Cities Program'."



The full interview with dynaCERT CEO Jim Payne with further details on the

technologies, market and saving potentials are available under: https://news.fin

ancial/interviews/dynacert-ceo-jim-payne-on-attractive-hydrogen-opportunities



