The NAGA Group AG closes record year with EUR 25.9 million in sales and announces sales guidance of EUR 50 million - EUR 52 million for 2021. 11.01.2021 / 11:07

- Preliminary sales for 2020 at EUR 25.9 million with an unaudited EBITDA of around EUR 6 million

- Records in volume and transactions in Q4 2020

- Guidance for 2021: Group sales of EUR 50 million - EUR 52 million with EBITDA of EUR 13 million - EUR 15 million.

Hamburg, January 11th, 2021 - The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, recorded in Q4 2020 via its FinTech platform once again new highs in terms of trading volume and the number of real money transactions. Over EUR 40 billion in trading volume and over 1.9 million transactions were processed which marks an increase of more 33% and 20% respectively to the previous quarter.

For 2020 preliminary group sales amount to EUR 25.9 million with an unaudited EBITDA of around EUR 6 million. In 2020 NAGA recorded EUR 120 billion in trading volume (2019: EUR 44 billion) and 6.3 million transactions (2019: 2.9 million). The number of active users has more than doubled in the course of the year. Customer deposits were over EUR 50 million, which is also a doubling compared to the previous year.

"2020 was definitely a special one for us. We are happy with the overall development of our platform and the business. Our strategy of marketing NAGA globally and focusing on customer support and platform quality has had the first significant effects. We see 2020 as an intermediate step to further strong growth, which is why we decided to invest more in marketing again in Q4 instead of looking at the EBITDA margin only. We are now free of operational legacy from the restructuring and can fully attack in 2021", NAGA CEO Benjamin Bilski comments on the preliminary 2020 figures.