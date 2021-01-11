SeaSpine Announces Preliminary Results and Record Quarterly Revenue, Driven by U.S. Sales Channel

Preliminary and unaudited revenue for fourth quarter 2020 is expected to be in the range of $46.2 to $46.6 million, reflecting approximately 6% to 7% growth compared to the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2020 U.S. Spinal Implants revenue is expected to reflect growth within the 7% to 8% range and U.S. Orthobiologics revenue is expected to reflect growth within the 6% to 7% range. International revenue is expected to decrease 3% to approximately $4.3 million.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, with U.S. revenues expected to reflect a growth range of 7% to 8%.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, total year-over-year revenue growth was tracking to exceed the 8% year-over-year revenue growth achieved in the third quarter of 2020. Specifically, October sales per day increased more than 17% over the prior year, with U.S. revenue growing more than 14% and the U.S. Spinal Implants and Orthobiologics portfolios both reflecting double digit growth. These trends continued until mid-November, when U.S. hospitals began to restrict or cancel elective surgeries due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. While U.S. revenue continued to grow year-over-year in both November and December, it did so at a lower rate.

Preliminary and unaudited full-year 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $154.1 to $154.5 million, reflecting a decline of approximately 3% compared to full-year 2019.

“We were pleased by our ability to generate record quarterly revenue and meaningful revenue growth in the fourth quarter, despite the larger impact of the pandemic on surgery volumes compared to the third quarter, and particularly as compared to the 21% growth we reported for the U.S. Spinal Implants portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019,” said Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our consistent execution in launching new products, with five additions in the fourth quarter alone, as well as expanding our distribution network through more exclusive partnerships continues to drive revenue growth. I remain as confident and enthusiastic as ever in our position as a leader in surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders by providing products and systems that are engineered for fusion. The entire SeaSpine organization remains focused on our mission to deliver cost effective spinal implants and orthobiologics procedural solutions to surgeons and hospitals to improve the quality of patient lives.”