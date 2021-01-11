 

Amazfit Introduces the Ultra-fashionable Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches with Cutting-edge Health and Fitness Features

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 11:30  |  68   |   |   

These essential all-in-one smartwatches are where style meets health

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, unveiled the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches at this year's all-digital CES. Featuring the latest fitness tracking features along with an ultra-thin and fashionable design, the two latest additions to the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family of smartwatches represent the perfect blend of style and health for today's active consumers, while also delivering extra-long battery life and uncompromised elegance.

See the Amazfit line of products during the all-digital CES, January 11-14, at amazfit.com.

The Essential all-in-one Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches

Borderless[1], Edge-to-edge Design

Exquisite craftsmanship is on full display with a borderless design that uses curved glass to create a strong and integrated visual experience. The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches feature an aluminum alloy body with dynamic curves that deliver a comfortable and light wearable experience, while also incorporating vacuum coating for a scratch- and wear-resistant screen.

Rotatable Screen with Brilliant Color and Clarity

The GTS 2e boasts a rotatable, 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen that is comparable in clarity to the latest smartphones. The 341 ppi pixel density makes the display clear and true-to-life, with vivid colors ensuring smooth readability.

The GTR 2e, for its part, has a rotatable, 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED screen with 326 ppi pixel density for a clear and vivid display.

Comprehensive Health Protection[2]

Equipped with the latest BioTrackerTM 2 PPG high-precision optical sensor, the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e truly realize all-round health protection. The watches can perform 24-hour heart rate monitoring and even provide warnings when your resting heart rate is abnormally elevated.

Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement

When engaged in sustained physical activity, such as running a marathon or doing intense outdoor exercise, you can measure your SpO2 level the moment your energy starts flagging.

PAI Health Assessment System

PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) is a health assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration and other health data into a single, intuitive score for users to easily understand their physical state.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazfit Introduces the Ultra-fashionable Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches with Cutting-edge Health and Fitness Features These essential all-in-one smartwatches are where style meets health LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, unveiled the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches at this year's all-digital CES. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Algeria has become the first country in Africa to register Sputnik V vaccine
TechNovus announces Artificial Intelligence powered body measurement platform
BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data
Sanwo-Olu Commissions Reddington's Armoured Shield Isolation Centre
Antengene to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
MagiClick enters the UK market with the acquisition of financial services specialist Dock9
UnionPay International and PayTabs Partner to Power E-commerce in the UAE
St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme a 'Major Contributor' to Economy in 2020 ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments