Amazfit Introduces the Ultra-fashionable Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches with Cutting-edge Health and Fitness Features

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a global brand in the wearables market, unveiled the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches at this year's all-digital CES. Featuring the latest fitness tracking features along with an ultra-thin and fashionable design, the two latest additions to the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family of smartwatches represent the perfect blend of style and health for today's active consumers, while also delivering extra-long battery life and uncompromised elegance.

Borderless[1], Edge-to-edge Design

Exquisite craftsmanship is on full display with a borderless design that uses curved glass to create a strong and integrated visual experience. The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches feature an aluminum alloy body with dynamic curves that deliver a comfortable and light wearable experience, while also incorporating vacuum coating for a scratch- and wear-resistant screen.

Rotatable Screen with Brilliant Color and Clarity

The GTS 2e boasts a rotatable, 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen that is comparable in clarity to the latest smartphones. The 341 ppi pixel density makes the display clear and true-to-life, with vivid colors ensuring smooth readability.

The GTR 2e, for its part, has a rotatable, 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED screen with 326 ppi pixel density for a clear and vivid display.

Comprehensive Health Protection[2]

Equipped with the latest BioTrackerTM 2 PPG high-precision optical sensor, the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e truly realize all-round health protection. The watches can perform 24-hour heart rate monitoring and even provide warnings when your resting heart rate is abnormally elevated.

Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement

When engaged in sustained physical activity, such as running a marathon or doing intense outdoor exercise, you can measure your SpO 2 level the moment your energy starts flagging.

PAI Health Assessment System

PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) is a health assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration and other health data into a single, intuitive score for users to easily understand their physical state.