 

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Opens Expansion Cohort in ASLAN004 Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trial

- ASLAN has completed recruitment of patients into the third, highest dose cohort of ASLAN004 in AD patients. ASLAN004 was found to be well tolerated at all dose levels

- Data Monitoring Committee approved proposal to open the expansion cohort based on blinded safety data, accelerating study completion timelines

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it has received approval from the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to initiate recruitment of patients into the final expansion cohort in its ongoing randomised, double-blind placebo-controlled multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The approval was received following a review by the DMC of blinded safety data from all three dose cohorts of the MAD study. ASLAN004 was found to be well tolerated at all dose levels. There were no serious adverse events related to treatment and no clinically significant injection site reactions. The DMC approved the proposal to open the expansion cohort at the highest dose in advance of unblinding data from the first three cohorts of the study, which is expected to take place in early 2021. ASLAN plans to immediately commence recruitment of at least 18 patients into the expansion cohort, with at least 12 patients dosed weekly with 600mg ASLAN004 and the rest receiving placebo. Patients will be recruited from sites in the United States, Australia and Singapore.

Dr. Ken Kobayashi, CMO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, commented: “The emerging safety profile of ASLAN004 has allowed us to move directly into the expansion cohort at the highest dose, 600mg weekly, based on blinded safety data, accelerating the completion of the study. Because ASLAN004 is the only clinical stage monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13Rα1, we believe it has the potential to be best-in-disease which may result in improved safety and efficacy over other biologics in the class. We look forward to presenting new, unblinded data from the first three dose cohorts as planned in early 2021, followed by data from the expansion cohort in mid-2021. Thereafter, we plan to initiate a global Phase 2b study in AD, in which we expect to evaluate biweekly and monthly dose regimens of ASLAN004.”

