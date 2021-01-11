Sales launch of the Aiways U5 in Belgium with Cardoen

Munich (ots) - - Cardoen Group becomes exclusive sales and service partner in

Known for its "Auto Supermarkets" founded in 1949, the Cardoen Group sells over14,000 vehicles annually. "Forward thinking and action drives our success," saysIvo Willems as co-CEO of the Cardoen Group and expresses pride in offering thefirst battery-electric vehicle to Belgian private customers.Cardoen offers the Aiways U5 of the model year 2020 in Belgium at attractiveconditions and keeps the Aiways U5 in stock. Those who opt for the 2021 modelyear can choose between the Standard (39,950 euros) or Premium trim (43,850euros, both including 21% VAT), deliveries will start from the beginning of2021. In addition, Cardoen also carries out all services for Aiways vehicles.The partnership with Cardoen enables Aiways to offer Belgian customers acomprehensive support package from a single source.You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wideselection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on themedia website: http://media.ai-ways.eu/Aiways media contact:Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 17670053169mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.comhttp://www.ai-ways.euhttp://www.media.ai-ways.eu3Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4808483OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH