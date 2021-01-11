 

Sales launch of the Aiways U5 in Belgium with Cardoen

Munich (ots) - - Cardoen Group becomes exclusive sales and service partner in
Belgium

- Model year 2020 now available at attractive conditions

Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, announces
its next partner in Europe: In Belgium, Aiways will distribute its innovative
SUV through cooperation partner Cardoen, the country's most successful
independent car dealer with 16 branches. "We are noticing an increasing interest
in electric mobility in Belgium, especially in battery-electric vehicles with a
long range. The Aiways U5 with a range of up to 410 kilometres (according to
WLTP) marks a highly attractive offer for the Belgian market," says Alexander
Klose, responsible for overseas business at Aiways.

Known for its "Auto Supermarkets" founded in 1949, the Cardoen Group sells over
14,000 vehicles annually. "Forward thinking and action drives our success," says
Ivo Willems as co-CEO of the Cardoen Group and expresses pride in offering the
first battery-electric vehicle to Belgian private customers.

Cardoen offers the Aiways U5 of the model year 2020 in Belgium at attractive
conditions and keeps the Aiways U5 in stock. Those who opt for the 2021 model
year can choose between the Standard (39,950 euros) or Premium trim (43,850
euros, both including 21% VAT), deliveries will start from the beginning of
2021. In addition, Cardoen also carries out all services for Aiways vehicles.
The partnership with Cardoen enables Aiways to offer Belgian customers a
comprehensive support package from a single source.

You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide
selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the
media website: http://media.ai-ways.eu/

Aiways media contact:

Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 17670053169
mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com

http://www.ai-ways.eu
http://www.media.ai-ways.eu3

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4808483
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH


