Myomo Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Myomo expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be between $3.2 million and $3.7 million, representing an increase of 110% to 143%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company notes that this estimate includes as much as $0.5 million in direct billing channel revenue that may be accelerated into the fourth quarter of 2020 from the first half of 2021 due to the Company meeting the conditions for revenue recognition upon delivery to the patient. The Company expects revenue for the full year 2020 to be between $7.0 million and $7.5 million, representing an increase of 84% to 97%, compared with the full year 2019.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced preliminary financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. In particular, Myomo expects revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to more than double compared with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and also expects quarterly cash utilization to be the lowest since it became a publicly traded company in June 2017.

“We are proud of our continued strong revenue growth during the fourth quarter,” said Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Notably, we achieved impressive growth for 2020 despite restrictions earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team remained committed to improving the lives of patients with upper limb paralysis by providing them with our MyoPro devices, and rose to meet the challenges with innovation and efficiency.”

“The relatively wide range for fourth quarter 2020 revenue expectations is attributable to a change in revenue recognition from certain insurance plans,” said David Henry, Myomo’s chief financial officer. “This accounting treatment is expected to be applied on a go-forward basis and applies to certain insurers where the Company has demonstrated sufficient payment history. These insurers represented approximately 40% of direct billing channel revenue in 2020. This change also is expected to result in the backlog entering the first quarter of 2021 to be lower than the backlog of 162 units entering the fourth quarter of 2020. Overall, the change is expected to reduce the cycle time from receipt of a lead to the recognition of revenue by one to two months on average and reduce quarter to quarter volatility in gross margin. For more than a year, we have keenly focused on the direct billing channel, and we are now benefiting from accelerated revenue recognition with certain payers. We continue to work with other insurers to shorten the revenue cycle, while also striving to expand coverage, as these efforts are intended to help us achieve our target of cash flow breakeven by the fourth quarter of 2021,” Mr. Henry added.