H.I.G. Capital Announces a Number of New Senior Level Positions

Keval Patel will become the Head of the US Middle Market LBO Funds, replacing Rick Rosen, who recently was elevated to a Co-President role. Keval will also lead the North America Chemicals practice for all U.S. equity funds. He has been at the firm for 13 years and led investments across the firm.

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management, announced today the promotions of Keval Patel, Adam Schimel, Ricky Stokes and Jeff Zanarini.

Adam Schimel will Co-Head H.I.G.’s Bayside Capital special situations and distressed debt strategy in the U.S. alongside Jackson Craig. Adam has nearly twenty years of debt and special situations investment experience. He joined Bayside in 2006.

Ricky Stokes will become the Head of the U.S. Lower Middle Market Funds, replacing Doug Berman, who recently assumed the role of Head of U.S. Private Equity. Ricky is one of the longest-tenured employees at the firm, having started at H.I.G. almost 20 years ago.

Jeff Zanarini will become the new Head of Business Development for all U.S. private equity funds. In this newly created role, he will oversee and coordinate business development activities for all U.S. private equity funds. Jeff has been with H.I.G. for 17 years.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, Co-CEOs of H.I.G., commented, “Keval, Adam, Ricky and Jeff have all worked on numerous successful transactions and helped drive the firm’s growth and success. We would like to recognize their outstanding performance and commitment, and we look forward to working closely with them in their new roles.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets through its Bayside Capital funds. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005091/en/