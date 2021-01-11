 

H.I.G. Capital Announces a Number of New Senior Level Positions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 12:00  |  11   |   |   

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management, announced today the promotions of Keval Patel, Adam Schimel, Ricky Stokes and Jeff Zanarini.

Keval Patel will become the Head of the US Middle Market LBO Funds, replacing Rick Rosen, who recently was elevated to a Co-President role. Keval will also lead the North America Chemicals practice for all U.S. equity funds. He has been at the firm for 13 years and led investments across the firm.

Adam Schimel will Co-Head H.I.G.’s Bayside Capital special situations and distressed debt strategy in the U.S. alongside Jackson Craig. Adam has nearly twenty years of debt and special situations investment experience. He joined Bayside in 2006.

Ricky Stokes will become the Head of the U.S. Lower Middle Market Funds, replacing Doug Berman, who recently assumed the role of Head of U.S. Private Equity. Ricky is one of the longest-tenured employees at the firm, having started at H.I.G. almost 20 years ago.

Jeff Zanarini will become the new Head of Business Development for all U.S. private equity funds. In this newly created role, he will oversee and coordinate business development activities for all U.S. private equity funds. Jeff has been with H.I.G. for 17 years.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, Co-CEOs of H.I.G., commented, “Keval, Adam, Ricky and Jeff have all worked on numerous successful transactions and helped drive the firm’s growth and success. We would like to recognize their outstanding performance and commitment, and we look forward to working closely with them in their new roles.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

  1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets through its Bayside Capital funds. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H.I.G. Capital Announces a Number of New Senior Level Positions H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management, announced today the promotions of Keval Patel, Adam Schimel, Ricky Stokes and Jeff Zanarini. Keval Patel will become the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Humanigen and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in ...
With Pent Up Demand Expected in 2021, Hilton Introduces Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions for ...
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Release Sneak Peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Titel
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity