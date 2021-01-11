 

Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Chicago

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the promotion of Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Salem’s Chicago cluster. In this newly created position, Angenette will continue her laser focus on AM 560 the Answer/WIND and Salem Surround Chicago with additional responsibility for AM 1160 Hope For Your Life/WYLL.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005146/en/

Angenette Natkowski, Director of Sales in the Salem Media Group, Inc. Chicago cluster. (Photo: Business Wire)

Angenette Natkowski, Director of Sales in the Salem Media Group, Inc. Chicago cluster. (Photo: Business Wire)

Angenette joined WIND in January 2015, as a Senior Account Executive. As a salesperson, she not only had success selling AM 560, Angenette was instrumental with the launch of Salem Chicago’s digital division. In August 2018, Angenette was promoted to General Sales Manager.

“Over the past two plus years, Angenette has proven herself to be a strategic sales manager and a strong leader. She is a seasoned marketing and communications professional. I am thrilled to put Angenette’s creativity and expertise to work on AM 1160 and have her lead Chicago’s talented sales team,” said Jeff Reisman, VP/GM of Salem Media Group Chicago.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue to grow Salem Chicago’s revenue, both audio and digital, through Salem’s full suite of product solutions,” stated Angenette.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Salem Media Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Chicago Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the promotion of Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Salem’s Chicago cluster. In this newly created position, Angenette will continue her laser focus on AM 560 the Answer/WIND and Salem …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Humanigen and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in ...
With Pent Up Demand Expected in 2021, Hilton Introduces Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions for ...
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Release Sneak Peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Titel
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces New Podcast Venture
04.01.21
 Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Christopher Gould