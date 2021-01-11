Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Chicago

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the promotion of Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Salem’s Chicago cluster. In this newly created position, Angenette will continue her laser focus on AM 560 the Answer/WIND and Salem Surround Chicago with additional responsibility for AM 1160 Hope For Your Life/WYLL.

Angenette Natkowski, Director of Sales in the Salem Media Group, Inc. Chicago cluster. (Photo: Business Wire)

Angenette joined WIND in January 2015, as a Senior Account Executive. As a salesperson, she not only had success selling AM 560, Angenette was instrumental with the launch of Salem Chicago’s digital division. In August 2018, Angenette was promoted to General Sales Manager.

“Over the past two plus years, Angenette has proven herself to be a strategic sales manager and a strong leader. She is a seasoned marketing and communications professional. I am thrilled to put Angenette’s creativity and expertise to work on AM 1160 and have her lead Chicago’s talented sales team,” said Jeff Reisman, VP/GM of Salem Media Group Chicago.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue to grow Salem Chicago’s revenue, both audio and digital, through Salem’s full suite of product solutions,” stated Angenette.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

