Texas Pacific Land Corporation Announces Completion of Corporate Reorganization of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (“TPL Corporation”) announced today that the reorganization of Texas Pacific Land Trust (the “Trust”) has been completed. The Trust has transferred all of its assets, employees, liabilities and obligations to TPL Corporation and has distributed all of the shares of common stock, par value $0.01, of TPL Corporation (the “Common Stock”) to holders of sub-share certificates in certificates of proprietary interest of the Trust (“sub-share certificates”) on a pro-rata, one-for-one basis in accordance with their interests in the Trust. TPL Corporation is an independent public company that begins “regular way” trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) today under the symbol “TPL.”

The distribution of Common Stock was made in book-entry form only. No action was required by holders of sub-share certificates in order to receive shares of Common Stock. The trading of sub-share certificates on the NYSE has ceased and the sub-share certificates have been cancelled.