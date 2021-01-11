 

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Announces Completion of Corporate Reorganization of Texas Pacific Land Trust

11.01.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (“TPL Corporation”) announced today that the reorganization of Texas Pacific Land Trust (the “Trust”) has been completed. The Trust has transferred all of its assets, employees, liabilities and obligations to TPL Corporation and has distributed all of the shares of common stock, par value $0.01, of TPL Corporation (the “Common Stock”) to holders of sub-share certificates in certificates of proprietary interest of the Trust (“sub-share certificates”) on a pro-rata, one-for-one basis in accordance with their interests in the Trust. TPL Corporation is an independent public company that begins “regular way” trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) today under the symbol “TPL.”

The distribution of Common Stock was made in book-entry form only. No action was required by holders of sub-share certificates in order to receive shares of Common Stock. The trading of sub-share certificates on the NYSE has ceased and the sub-share certificates have been cancelled.

“A Delaware corporation structure is more aligned with the expectations of today’s investors than the former trust structure and is intended to allow us to execute on business goals and capitalize on our superb assets, resources and business potential,” said David E. Barry, Co-Chair of the Board. John Norris, Co-Chair of the Board, added, “We expect that our enhanced governance framework, in step with practices of publicly traded peer corporations, will foster value creation over time and benefit our stockholders.”

TPL Corporation’s board of directors consists of nine directors. Barbara J. Duganier, Dana F. McGinnis, and Tyler Glover are serving as directors in Class I (with terms expiring at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders), Donna E. Epps, General Donald G. Cook, USAF (Ret.) and Eric L. Oliver are serving as directors in Class II (with terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders), and David E. Barry, John R. Norris III, and Murray Stahl are serving as directors in Class III (with terms expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders). Eight of the nine directors are independent under the independence standards established by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the applicable rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the NYSE.

