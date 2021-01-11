 

Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Details progress on ocular programs, including EDIT-101 Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial updates

Provides EDIT-301 updates, including timeline for dosing sickle cell disease patients in the Phase 1/2 RUBY trial and plans to file IND for the treatment of beta-thalassemia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a presentation to investors on Wednesday, January 13 at 10:50 a.m. EST at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually, Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), President and Chief Executive Officer Cynthia Collins will discuss the Company’s recent progress and outlook for its in vivo Gene EDITed medicines and ex vivo Gene EDITed cell medicines.

In her remarks, Ms. Collins will discuss several components of the Company’s progress and detail timelines, including plans to:

  • Accelerate enrollment in the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE clinical trial of EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) with a revised protocol, and dose first patient in the adult mid-dose cohort in Q1 2021;
  • Share initial clinical data from the BRILLIANCE trial by the end of 2021;
  • Declare a development candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4 (RP4) by the end of 2021;
  • Initiate dosing in the Phase 1/2 RUBY clinical trial of EDIT-301 for the treatment of sickle cell disease in 2021;
  • File an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EDIT-301 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia by the end of 2021; and
  • Accelerate the development of engineered iPSC-derived NK (iNK) cell medicines for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.

“2020 was a momentous year towards our goal of developing differentiated, transformational medicines for people living with serious diseases. We began the year by making history with the first ever clinical trial of an in vivo Gene EDITed medicine and ended the year by filing an IND for our first ex vivo cell medicine, EDIT-301,” said Collins. “Building on these successes, I am confident our strong momentum will continue in 2021 as we dose additional patients and share clinical data from the BRILLIANCE trial, bring EDIT-301 into the clinic, file our third IND, and advance our in vivo and ex vivo Gene EDITed medicine programs.”

