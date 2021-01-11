 

Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 12:02  |  61   |   |   

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) today announced that it will provide a company outlook for 2021 at upcoming conferences.

“2021 represents a pivotal inflection point for Idera, one in which we anticipate that data soon to be available from our ILLUMINATE program will show that tilsotolimod, the most advanced TLR9 agonist therapy in development, can offer meaningful alternatives to patients suffering from advanced anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma and, potentially, colorectal cancer,” stated Vincent Milano, Idera’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re looking forward to sharing topline response data from ILLUMINATE-301 late in this quarter and a data update from ILLUMINATE-206 in the third quarter of the year.”

Continued Mr. Milano, “Our entire team is driven by our goal of making a difference for patients and is unified in its persistence to help ensure the quality of our clinical results, NDA and commercial readiness, and a strong financial outlook that includes existing cash that is expected to take us into the first quarter of 2022. We have confidence that this is the year Idera will deliver on its long history of innovative science and begin to turn that history into a business reality.”

The Company plans to share further corporate and ILLUMINATE program updates at the following conferences in January:

  • 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 11-14, 2021
    Presentation on January 13, 2021, 3:40 pm EST
  • H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, January 11-14, 2021
    Pre-recorded conversation available January 11, 2021, 6:00 am EST

Live and archived webcasts of the investor conference presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Idera website.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company’s vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera’s development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development, and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Conferences EXTON, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) today announced that it will provide a company outlook for 2021 at upcoming conferences. “2021 represents a pivotal inflection point for Idera, one in which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board