Surface Oncology to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference, which will take place January 11–14.



The discussion will focus on Surface Oncology's lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), as well as Surface’s emerging pre-clinical program, SRF114 (targeting CCR8). The discussion will be available on demand to conference attendees for the duration of the event beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 11.