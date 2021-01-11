Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service Selected by Fortune 100 Industrial Company

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses Radware’s global network of cloud security scrubbing centers to deliver protection from advanced and next-generation DDoS attacks with the lowest latency possible. Radware’s solution offers extremely accurate attack detection, a short time to protection, and proactive management by Radware security experts.

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware , (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that a Fortune 100 industrial company selected Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service via a strategic partner to defeat a ransom scheme after falling victim to a sophisticated DNS flood attack.

Following the initial DNS flood incident, the customer received a demand for ransom payouts, whereby it contacted Radware’s strategic partner for assistance. The partner then turned to Radware for support. Radware swiftly deployed its Emergency Response Team and within hours, Radware’s scrubbing centers were mitigating the threats and protecting the total 8GBs of business traffic from the customer’s four global data centers.

“Unfortunately, DDoS attacks have become more frequent, powerful and sophisticated,” said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Business for Radware. “This is a great example of how our Cloud DDoS Protection Service, in conjunction with our trusted partners, offer organizations the widest security coverage and shortest time to protect from DDoS attacks.”

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .