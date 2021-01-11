 

Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Company Quicktron Completes C+ Funding Led by KION Group and Prosperity7 Ventures for Technology to Free Human Beings from Manual Handling

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese  Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) manufacturer and AI research hub, Quicktron Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd ("Quicktron"), has recently completed a new financing round. The C+ round funding was led by KION Group, one of the world's leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures as well as multiple renowned investment institutions in China. All proceeds will go towards global market expansion and further technical development, furthering the company's mission to free human beings from manual handling.

Quicktron's Full Product Portfolio

Underpinning the successful financing is impressive growth numbers from Quicktron in recent years. Operating income from 2017 to 2019 increased nearly tenfold and the total volume of orders in 2020 is expected to be more than 300 percent that of 2019. Reports have also been made public that Quicktron will be launching a sci-tech innovation board listing plan next year, gearing the company up to be the first listed  AMR stock.

As a pioneer in the AMR industry, Wei Yang and Quicktron have witnessed the development process of the whole space from the outset. Given that the global penetration rate of AMR is as low as one percent, Wei Yang believes there is still an untapped industry worth 500 billion CNY. Growth in this sector has also accelerated as the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the need to reduce reliance on manual labor in logistics. This has been particularly prominent in Europe where e-commerce has been growing rapidly as consumers develop a habit for online shopping, forcing more and more retailers to make the switch to online.

Technical development in the space is supported by sophisticated technologies such as 5G and autonomous driving becoming increasingly commonplace. These tools allow for high performance, low cost, and rapid iteration, making R&D an absolute priority for companies looking to stay ahead of the competition. For Quicktron, six years of practical experience working with clients and resources have allowed them to stay at the forefront of technical innovation. Current industry offerings either work very well in self-operated warehouses or are good at system integrations; As a leading manufacturer and solutions provider of intralogistics AI-powered robots, Quicktron offers industry-standard products across end-to-end services, with solutions aimed at solving specific pain points whilst being widely applicable.

