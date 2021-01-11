 

DAZN Group Poised For Future Growth With Exciting Changes To Executive Leadership Team

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
11.01.2021, 12:45  |  18   |   |   

London and New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Shay Segev Leaves FTSE 100 Gambling Group
Entain to Join Global Sports Streaming Platform as Co-Chief Executive Officer

James Rushton Elevated to Co-CEO, Bringing Nearly Two Decades of Sports Media
Experience to the Role

DAZN Group, the leading global sports streaming platform, announced today that
Shay Segev and James Rushton have been named Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Segev will join DAZN Group in the coming months from Entain (formerly GVC
Holdings), a FTSE 100 sports betting and gaming company. Segev's background in
technology and proven experience in digital transformation at both Entain and
previously Videobet and Playtech, means that he is ideally positioned to help
drive DAZN through its next phase of rapid growth.

Rushton has served as DAZN Group Acting CEO since June 2020. Prior to that, he
was Chief Revenue Officer where he oversaw all market launches and revenue
management functions. Rushton has held a number of key roles throughout his
tenure with the company that contributed to its rapid growth within the sports
media industry and, ultimately, the transition to streaming.

"This is an important moment for DAZN Group as we deepen our leadership team and
ready the organization for its next phase of growth," said John Skipper, DAZN
Group Executive Chairman. "James has displayed tremendous leadership, navigating
incredible challenges and achieving terrific results which have made us a
stronger and more focused company.

"In Shay, we're adding depth and fresh expertise to the team. He is recognized
as one of the leading figures in online gaming and brings vast technology and
operations experience to the role as well as an impressive track record in
digital transformation."

"It is incredible to be given an opportunity to lead a business with global
reach and ambition as well as the technology and resources to deliver sports to
the world," said Segev. "This role allows me to combine my passion for sport and
transformative technology to disrupt and improve the consumer experience."

"Having been intimately involved in DAZN since its conception, I am pleased and
excited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group together as we enter the next
exciting chapter in our evolution," Rushton said.

DAZN first launched as a streaming service in 2016. From live matches to
original programming, DAZN has partnered with the world's leading sports
organizations to deliver premium content to fans in a way that matches today's
evolving viewing habits. Today's announcement follows DAZN's successful global
expansion in December, dramatically increasing the availability of its streaming
platform to more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Contacts

Richard Lambert, DAZN, Richard.Lambert@dazn.com, +44 (0)7966 191669

Chris Legentil, DAZN, Chris.Legentil@dazn.com

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world.
Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses
touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through
to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the
leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sports website, DAZN
News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to
sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected
devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones,
tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and
territories. Visit https://media.dazn.com/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133863/4808546
OTS: DAZN


Disclaimer

