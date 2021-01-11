DAZN Group Poised For Future Growth With Exciting Changes To Executive Leadership Team

DAZN Group, the leading global sports streaming platform, announced today thatShay Segev and James Rushton have been named Co-Chief Executive Officers.Segev will join DAZN Group in the coming months from Entain (formerly GVCHoldings), a FTSE 100 sports betting and gaming company. Segev's background intechnology and proven experience in digital transformation at both Entain andpreviously Videobet and Playtech, means that he is ideally positioned to helpdrive DAZN through its next phase of rapid growth.Rushton has served as DAZN Group Acting CEO since June 2020. Prior to that, hewas Chief Revenue Officer where he oversaw all market launches and revenuemanagement functions. Rushton has held a number of key roles throughout histenure with the company that contributed to its rapid growth within the sportsmedia industry and, ultimately, the transition to streaming."This is an important moment for DAZN Group as we deepen our leadership team andready the organization for its next phase of growth," said John Skipper, DAZNGroup Executive Chairman. "James has displayed tremendous leadership, navigatingincredible challenges and achieving terrific results which have made us astronger and more focused company."In Shay, we're adding depth and fresh expertise to the team. He is recognizedas one of the leading figures in online gaming and brings vast technology andoperations experience to the role as well as an impressive track record indigital transformation.""It is incredible to be given an opportunity to lead a business with globalreach and ambition as well as the technology and resources to deliver sports tothe world," said Segev. "This role allows me to combine my passion for sport andtransformative technology to disrupt and improve the consumer experience.""Having been intimately involved in DAZN since its conception, I am pleased andexcited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group together as we enter the nextexciting chapter in our evolution," Rushton said.DAZN first launched as a streaming service in 2016. From live matches tooriginal programming, DAZN has partnered with the world's leading sportsorganizations to deliver premium content to fans in a way that matches today'sevolving viewing habits. Today's announcement follows DAZN's successful globalexpansion in December, dramatically increasing the availability of its streamingplatform to more than 200 countries and territories around the world.ContactsRichard Lambert, DAZN, Richard.Lambert@dazn.com, +44 (0)7966 191669Chris Legentil, DAZN, Chris.Legentil@dazn.comAbout DAZN GroupDAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world.Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businessestouch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, throughto content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, theleading global sport destination, as well as the popular sports website, DAZNNews. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access tosport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connecteddevices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones,tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries andterritories. Visit https://media.dazn.com/ for more information.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133863/4808546OTS: DAZN