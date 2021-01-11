 

DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Order entry in the second half of 2020 exceeds own expectations by about 30 percent

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Order entry in the second half of 2020 exceeds own expectations by about 30 percent

Order entry in the second half of 2020 exceeds own expectations by about 30 percent

- Order entry in Q3 and Q4 2020 reaches EUR 118.5 million

- Order entry for FY 2020 stands at EUR 281.1 million

Garching, January 11, 2021 - Today SUSS MicroTec announces figures for order entry and sales for the fourth quarter 2020 and full fiscal year 2020.

So far, the company has forecast an order entry for Q3 and Q4 2020 of cumulated more than EUR 90 million. Following the finalization of the preliminary figures, order entry in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone reached a value of EUR 74.4 million (previous year: EUR 61.5 million). Together with the order intake of EUR 44.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, this sums up to an order entry of EUR 118.5 million in the second half of 2020, which exceeds previous expectations by around 30 percent. The additional orders came from the Asia region and are mainly related to the lithography segment; especially for machines for processing 300mm wafers.

Order entry for the full fiscal year 2020 reached a value of EUR 281.1 million (previous year: EUR 219.3 million) and is thus EUR 61.8 million or 28.2 percent above the order entry level of the previous year.

Preliminary sales in Q4 2020 were about EUR 78 million after EUR 82.7 million in the previous year. The company thus achieved total sales in the 2020 financial year of about EUR 252 million (previous year EUR 213.8 million). Sales increased by around 18 percent compared to the previous year and were therefore in line with our own expectations.

Due to the strong order entry in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company is starting the new financial year with an order backlog of EUR 120.1 million. This value is almost 29 percent above the previous year's value and gives us a very positive view of the further course of the 2021 financial year.

The final figures for 2020, which can differ from the numbers published today, will be published on April 9, 2021.

