Tilly’s, Inc. Announces 2020 Holiday Period Net Sales Growth

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced growth in its net sales for the nine-week period ended January 2, 2021 (the “2020 holiday period”) in advance of its participation in the virtual ICR Conference 2021 on January 11-12, 2021.

“Considering the ongoing, significant impacts and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, I am proud of our team’s achievement of a positive overall comp for the 2020 holiday period,” commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “To end the 2020 holiday period with as much cash as last year at this time is an amazing result after all that has taken place, which speaks to the quality of execution by our entire team, especially with respect to inventory and expense planning and management, during this most unpredictable year.”