Tilly’s, Inc. Announces 2020 Holiday Period Net Sales Growth
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced growth in its net sales for the nine-week period ended January 2, 2021 (the “2020 holiday period”) in advance of its participation in the virtual ICR Conference 2021 on January 11-12, 2021.
“Considering the ongoing, significant impacts and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, I am proud of our team’s achievement of a positive overall comp for the 2020 holiday period,” commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “To end the 2020 holiday period with as much cash as last year at this time is an amazing result after all that has taken place, which speaks to the quality of execution by our entire team, especially with respect to inventory and expense planning and management, during this most unpredictable year.”
- Total net sales of $148.7 million increased by 3.3% for the 2020 holiday period compared to $143.9 million for last year’s comparable nine-week holiday period ended January 4, 2020 (the “2019 holiday period”).
- Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, increased by 2.7% for the 2020 holiday period compared to a decrease of 2.0% for the 2019 holiday period. Comparable
net sales of Footwear, Womens and Mens increased compared to the 2019 holiday period, partially offset by decreases in Boys, Accessories and Girls.
- Comparable net sales in physical stores decreased by 12.4% for the 2020 holiday period compared to a decrease of 2.7% during the 2019 holiday period. Comparable net sales in physical stores decreased in all geographic markets during the 2020 holiday period compared to the 2019 holiday period. Net sales in physical stores represented 69.0% of total net sales for the 2020 holiday period compared to 80.5% of total net sales during the 2019 holiday period.
- E-commerce net sales increased by 65.2% for the 2020 holiday period compared to an increase of 1.0% during the 2019 holiday period. E-commerce net sales increased across all 50 states during the 2020 holiday period compared to the 2019 holiday period. E-commerce net sales represented 31.0% of total net sales for the 2020 holiday period compared to 19.5% of total net sales during the 2019 holiday period.
- The Company believes the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including government-mandated restrictions on customer traffic in physical stores and reductions in store operating hours in effect during the 2020 holiday period, resulted in increased online shopping relative to physical stores compared to the 2019 holiday period.
- As of January 4, 2021, the Company had $169.1 million of cash and marketable securities, including an aggregate of $2.3 million of withheld store lease payments and no debt outstanding, compared to $166.4 million at this time last year.
The scope and nature of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business continue to evolve each day. As a result, there can be no guarantee that the Company’s financial results through the remainder of the fourth quarter will remain consistent with those of the 2020 holiday period. The Company’s actual financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending January 30, 2021, are subject to completion of the period, the finalization of its normal quarter-end and year-end accounting procedures, and the audit of its fiscal 2020 financial statements. The Company currently expects to report its actual results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full fiscal year on or about March 11, 2021.
0 Kommentare