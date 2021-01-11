 

Alarm.com Unveils New Flex IO Sensor for Security Without Boundaries

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has developed the first cellular sensor with virtually no range limitations for monitoring valuable property and assets. The Alarm.com Flex IO, a battery-powered device that is weatherproofed for outdoor durability, uses the latest LTE-M technology to operate anywhere there is LTE coverage and without a panel, hub or even Wi-Fi. The one-of-a-kind sensor works as a standalone solution or as an expansion of a person’s existing Alarm.com-powered system.

The Flex IO sensor sets up in seconds and can be attached to almost anything to help people keep an eye on doors, gates, sheds, barns, detached garages, guest houses and other access points around their property. In addition, the wired magna-loop input option keeps users informed if freestanding items, like a motorcycle or lawn mower, are moved.

“I’m extremely impressed by the Flex IO sensor after testing it as both an outdoor gate sensor and with the wired loop,” said Charles Hadsell, CEO of ePropertyCare. “The use cases for it seem almost limitless. Many of our customers come to us looking for help securing and monitoring things in areas outside the reach of their existing system. The Flex IO sensor is what we’ve needed to solve those challenges. I think it’s going to be a big hit because there’s nothing else like it on the market.”

The Alarm.com Flex IO has an expected battery life of more than two years and seamlessly integrates with the existing Alarm.com ecosystem of connected smart home devices. Subscribers can stay informed about pertinent activity detected by the Flex IO sensor through real-time notifications and customizable alerts configured through the Alarm.com mobile app.

“The Flex IO sensor expands the boundaries of smart property monitoring while redefining the uses for an activity sensor,” said Alison Slavin, co-founder and senior vice president at Alarm.com. “It’s an extremely versatile solution that’s ready for the challenge of what home or business owners want to monitor without being restricted by location.”

The Alarm.com Flex IO offers enhanced awareness for property owners, one of the key elements of security. As a standalone solution, Flex IO also can be used in other applications where consumer needs have gone unmet due to range restrictions. The device is currently available through authorized Alarm.com partners. Flex IO is a trademark of Alarm.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

