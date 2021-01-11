 

bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced its intent to separate its severe genetic disease and oncology businesses into differentiated and independent publicly traded companies. bluebird bio, Inc. will retain focus on severe genetic disease (SGD) and will launch its oncology business (“Oncology Newco”) as a new entity. bluebird bio’s Board of Directors approved the intent to separate into two companies and it is anticipated that the spin out of Oncology Newco is to be tax-free to shareholders, subject to receipt of a favorable Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ruling.

Upon completion of the separation, current chief bluebird, Nick Leschly, will lead Oncology Newco as Chief Executive Officer and will take on the role of Executive Chair for bluebird bio, Inc. Current President of the SGD business, Andrew Obenshain will continue his leadership as Chief Executive Officer of bluebird bio, Inc. Further, current Chair of bluebird’s Board of Directors, Daniel Lynch, will become Chair of the Board for Oncology Newco.

“We are excited and energized to begin this new year with so much opportunity ahead. Over the last decade, bluebird bio has pioneered development of gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and oncology - delivering transformative outcomes for patients. Through the tenacity and incredible work of our bluebirds, our first commercial product is now approved in Europe and we are now on the cusp of several potential product approvals with a strong pipeline of earlier oncology research candidates on the horizon. This is a position few biotech companies have been able to attain,” said Nick Leschly, chief bluebird. “After careful strategic review, it is clear to us that the two businesses are best served by independent leadership and teams to drive distinct strategic and operational objectives. Specifically, we believe it is the right time to double down on the respective businesses to fully enable and optimize the continued innovation, development and deployment of transformative gene and cell therapies for the patients we serve.”

“In close collaboration with the Board of Directors, bluebird bio leadership has conducted a thorough assessment of the business overall and examined a range of options for the future,” said Daniel Lynch, Chair of bluebird bio’s Board of Directors. “Based on this review, we collectively believe this strategic decision is in the best interest of patients, employees, investors and other stakeholders. We are committed to working together through this transformative process to ensure each company is optimized with the right teams in place for progressing these therapies through the regulatory process into commercialization, harnessing the power of the pipeline to continue creation of innovative medicines, establishing and rapidly growing product revenue, and creating value for shareholders.”

