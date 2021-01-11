NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that IDC, a global provider of market intelligence, has named NICE a Leader in its inaugural “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement 2020 Vendor Assessment”. The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market.

The IDC MarketScape report’s profile stated, “The NICE Investigate solution automates and digitizes the collection, analysis, and sharing of digital evidence and assets. NICE Investigate's key strengths relate to ease of integration, automation, usability, visualization, mobile tools, and advanced analytics, with a strategic focus on streamlining and digitizing previously traditionally manual workflow. NICE Investigate is hardware and software agnostic; it is an enterprise solution, not a point solution that might cater to one form of video input or one body-worn video provider, for example. Evidence tracking and auditability functionality is embedded throughout the solution.”

Dr. Alison Brooks, Research Vice President, Smart Cities and Communities - Public Safety, IDC said, “The Digital Evidence Management marketplace is being rapidly altered by innovations in the broader technology market, especially advanced visual analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), drones, and body-worn video cameras. NICE is a pioneer in the DEM space and has continued to build in capabilities according to requests from its customer base. Usability and data visualization are key strengths. Customers speak highly of the ease of integration of NICE DEM solutions, which is an increasingly important issue for agencies struggling with an ever-evolving series of heterogeneous data sets and types.”

In addition, the IDC MarketScape report explained, “NICE Investigate automates the case building process, providing considerable workflow efficiencies across the organization and across all involved agencies. The NICE Investigate solution is focused on sharing data across the judicial continuum; from capture to court, NICE offers tools to collect digital media from citizens and businesses to automatically populate the case file. Similarly, prosecutors have tools in the prosecutor portal to then provide for electronic discovery.”