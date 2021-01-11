Beam Therapeutics Appoints Leading Healthcare Executive Kate Walsh to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that Kate Walsh, president and chief executive officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, has joined the company’s board of directors. BMC is a private, not-for-profit, academic medical center with a community-based focus and is the primary teaching affiliate of Boston University School of Medicine.



“Kate is an exceptional leader with an impressive track record of leading complex and highly successful healthcare organizations of all sizes, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our board,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam Therapeutics. “Beam made tremendous progress across our portfolio in 2020, and 2021 is poised to be an even more significant year with preparations underway for the filing of our first base editing Investigational New Drug application. Kate’s unique insights into delivering care for patients in need will be invaluable as we partner with leading clinical investigators and institutions to advance base editing as a novel class of precision genetic medicines.”