Beam Therapeutics Appoints Leading Healthcare Executive Kate Walsh to its Board of Directors
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam
Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that Kate Walsh, president and chief executive officer of
the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, has joined the company’s board of directors. BMC is a private, not-for-profit, academic medical center with a community-based focus and is the primary
teaching affiliate of Boston University School of Medicine.
“Kate is an exceptional leader with an impressive track record of leading complex and highly successful healthcare organizations of all sizes, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our board,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam Therapeutics. “Beam made tremendous progress across our portfolio in 2020, and 2021 is poised to be an even more significant year with preparations underway for the filing of our first base editing Investigational New Drug application. Kate’s unique insights into delivering care for patients in need will be invaluable as we partner with leading clinical investigators and institutions to advance base editing as a novel class of precision genetic medicines.”
“Having seen firsthand the challenges and hardships that people living with serious or untreatable diseases experience, I am highly encouraged by Beam’s potential to deliver novel, one-time treatments that transform lives,” said Ms. Walsh. “The company’s scientific platform and precision medicine approach could make an impact for so many. I look forward to helping drive this company forward and to partnering with the esteemed Beam team and board of directors on the meaningful milestones ahead.”
Ms. Walsh has extensive experience leading esteemed healthcare organizations. Prior to her appointment at BMC, Ms. Walsh served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Brigham and Women's Hospital. She previously served as the chief operating officer for Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research and at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in positions including senior vice president of medical services at the MGH Cancer Center. Prior to her tenure at MGH, she held positions in a number of New York City hospitals, including Montefiore, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, Saint Luke’s - Roosevelt Hospital Center and the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation. Ms. Walsh holds a B.A. and a master’s degree in public health from Yale University. She is a member of the boards of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission, the Massachusetts Hospital Association, the AAMC Council of Teaching Hospitals, Pine Street Inn and Yale University.
