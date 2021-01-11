ORIC Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Key 2021 Milestones

Lead program ORIC-101 continues patient enrollment investigating two therapeutic mechanisms of action and on track for two initial data readouts in 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today provided program updates and announced key milestones for 2021, which are expected to substantially expand and advance the company’s clinical pipeline.

“2020 was a transformational year for ORIC during which we significantly broadened the pipeline via internal discovery and business development efforts, expanded the team, and strengthened the balance sheet with the completion of an IPO and follow-on financing,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “These efforts have positioned us for a dynamic 2021, with our first data from two ongoing trials of our lead program ORIC-101 and three INDs/CTAs for our other product candidates, which represents a tremendous amount of development activity for a company at our stage.”

Program Updates and 2021 Milestones

ORIC-101: Glucocorticoid Receptor (GR) Antagonist

ORIC-101 is a potent and selective GR antagonist, with two distinct mechanisms of action being evaluated in two Phase 1b trials in combination with: (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The company announced today the completion of the Part I dose escalation portion of the Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide in metastatic prostate cancer, by identifying the provisional recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) that will be used in the Part II expansion portion of the trial. The selection of the provisional RP2D was based upon the totality of safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data demonstrating a well-tolerated regimen that achieved ORIC-101 exposures leading to demonstrable target engagement and GR inhibition. In the Part I dose escalation portion of the trial, patients were enrolled to evaluate daily dosing of ORIC-101 with doses ranging from 80 to 240 mg, in combination with daily dosing of 160 mg of enzalutamide. In the Part II dose expansion portion of the trial, up to 48 patients are expected to be enrolled and treated at the RP2D of 240 mg of ORIC-101 and 160 mg of enzalutamide on a continuous daily dosing schedule. Patients will be enrolled independent of GR status, with retrospective analysis of GR expression and other potentially predictive biomarkers. The company expects to report interim safety, efficacy, and translational data from this trial in the second half of 2021.

The Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel is now enrolling patients in the Part II dose expansion portion. In December 2020, the company announced the completion of the Part I dose escalation portion of ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel in solid tumors, the selection of the RP2D, and the initiation of the dose expansion portion of the trial. For the Part II dose expansion portion of the trial, up to 132 patients are expected to be enrolled across four cohorts, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and other advanced solid tumors. Patients in Part II of the trial will be treated at the RP2D of 160 mg of ORIC-101 continuous once daily dosing and 75 mg/m2 of nab-paclitaxel on days 1, 8, and 15 of a 28-day cycle, without requirement for prophylactic granulocyte colony-stimulating factor. Eligible patients must have previously progressed on a taxane-containing regimen and will be enrolled independent of baseline GR status, with retrospective analysis of GR expression and other potentially predictive biomarkers. The company expects to report interim safety, efficacy, and translational data from this trial in the first half of 2021.

ORIC-533: CD73 Inhibitor