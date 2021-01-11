 

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Key 2021 Milestones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 12:30  |  45   |   |   

Lead program ORIC-101 continues patient enrollment investigating two therapeutic mechanisms of action and on track for two initial data readouts in 2021

Three IND/CTA filings for ORIC-533, -944, and -114 expected in 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today provided program updates and announced key milestones for 2021, which are expected to substantially expand and advance the company’s clinical pipeline.

“2020 was a transformational year for ORIC during which we significantly broadened the pipeline via internal discovery and business development efforts, expanded the team, and strengthened the balance sheet with the completion of an IPO and follow-on financing,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “These efforts have positioned us for a dynamic 2021, with our first data from two ongoing trials of our lead program ORIC-101 and three INDs/CTAs for our other product candidates, which represents a tremendous amount of development activity for a company at our stage.”

Program Updates and 2021 Milestones

ORIC-101: Glucocorticoid Receptor (GR) Antagonist
ORIC-101 is a potent and selective GR antagonist, with two distinct mechanisms of action being evaluated in two Phase 1b trials in combination with: (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

  • The company announced today the completion of the Part I dose escalation portion of the Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide in metastatic prostate cancer, by identifying the provisional recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) that will be used in the Part II expansion portion of the trial. The selection of the provisional RP2D was based upon the totality of safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data demonstrating a well-tolerated regimen that achieved ORIC-101 exposures leading to demonstrable target engagement and GR inhibition. In the Part I dose escalation portion of the trial, patients were enrolled to evaluate daily dosing of ORIC-101 with doses ranging from 80 to 240 mg, in combination with daily dosing of 160 mg of enzalutamide. In the Part II dose expansion portion of the trial, up to 48 patients are expected to be enrolled and treated at the RP2D of 240 mg of ORIC-101 and 160 mg of enzalutamide on a continuous daily dosing schedule. Patients will be enrolled independent of GR status, with retrospective analysis of GR expression and other potentially predictive biomarkers. The company expects to report interim safety, efficacy, and translational data from this trial in the second half of 2021.
  • The Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel is now enrolling patients in the Part II dose expansion portion. In December 2020, the company announced the completion of the Part I dose escalation portion of ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel in solid tumors, the selection of the RP2D, and the initiation of the dose expansion portion of the trial. For the Part II dose expansion portion of the trial, up to 132 patients are expected to be enrolled across four cohorts, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and other advanced solid tumors. Patients in Part II of the trial will be treated at the RP2D of 160 mg of ORIC-101 continuous once daily dosing and 75 mg/m2 of nab-paclitaxel on days 1, 8, and 15 of a 28-day cycle, without requirement for prophylactic granulocyte colony-stimulating factor. Eligible patients must have previously progressed on a taxane-containing regimen and will be enrolled independent of baseline GR status, with retrospective analysis of GR expression and other potentially predictive biomarkers. The company expects to report interim safety, efficacy, and translational data from this trial in the first half of 2021.

ORIC-533: CD73 Inhibitor

Seite 1 von 5
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Key 2021 Milestones Lead program ORIC-101 continues patient enrollment investigating two therapeutic mechanisms of action and on track for two initial data readouts in 2021 Three IND/CTA filings for ORIC-533, -944, and -114 expected in 2021 SOUTH SAN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21.12.20
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Expansion Cohorts in Phase 1b Study of ORIC-101