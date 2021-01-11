 

Affimed Announces €25 Million Debt Financing Agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 12:30  |  43   |   |   

  • €10 million available at closing and up to €15 million available upon achievement of certain milestones

Heidelberg, Germany, January 11, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that it has entered into a debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank German Branch (SVB) which provides Affimed with up to €25 million in term loans.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Silicon Valley Bank,” commented Angus Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Affimed. “This financing will help support the broad development strategy for our ICE molecules as monotherapies and in combination with natural killer cells and checkpoint inhibitors.”

“We’re delighted to continue our support for Affimed and its mission to develop cancer treatments using its proprietary ICE platform,” said Nooman Haque, Head of Life Sciences & Healthcare SVB EMEA. “For decades SVB has worked with leading life sciences companies to improve their chances of success.”

“The completion of this transaction is another important milestone in the continuing growth of SVB’s activities in Germany and we’re proud to continue our relationship with one of the landmark biopharma companies in the market,” added Oscar Jazdowski, General Manager, SVB German Branch said.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Silicon Valley Bank will make loans of up to €25 million available in three tranches: €10 million available at closing, an additional €7.5 million upon the achievement of certain conditions, including milestones related to Affimed’s pipeline and market capitalization, and a third tranche of €7.5 million upon the achievement of certain additional conditions related to Affimed’s pipeline and liquidity. The loans will bear interest at the greater of the European Central Bank Base Rate and 0%, plus 5.5%, and Affimed is entitled to make interest only payments through December 1, 2022, or June 1, 2023 if Affimed draws on the third tranche of the loans. The loans will mature at the end of November 2025. There are no financial covenants in the agreement. Proceeds will be used to fund research and development expenses for Affimed’s expanding pipeline and for working capital purposes.

Seite 1 von 3
Affimed Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Affimed Announces €25 Million Debt Financing Agreement with Silicon Valley Bank €10 million available at closing and up to €15 million available upon achievement of certain milestones Heidelberg, Germany, January 11, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Affimed to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
07.01.21
Affimed Announces Pipeline and Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
80
Affimed - Chancen und Risiken