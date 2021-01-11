 

Randstad Sourceright extends Beeline Certified Strategic Partner status to include EMEA

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.01.2021   

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the non-employee workforce, announced today that Randstad Sourceright, a global talent solutions leader, has been named a Beeline Certified Strategic Partner across the EMEA region. This is in addition to the existing Certified Strategic Partnership and collaboration in North America.

Beeline

The Beeline Strategic Partner Certification Programme is an exclusive programme only available for select Beeline MSP partners. It assures mutual customers that both partners will offer best-in-class service and technology resources in the use of the Beeline Vendor Management System (VMS).

The certification includes robust technology training, as well as a joint implementation methodology. Randstad Sourceright team members collaborated with the Beeline team to develop a joint implementation methodology, which gives customers a more streamlined implementation process. Beeline and Randstad Sourceright will review the methodology on an ongoing basis to identify areas of improvement, share an understanding of processes, procedures, and documentation.

In addition, Randstad Sourceright's teams participate in client service workshops tailored to the specific needs of shared clients, which reviews both organisations' support processes to ensure continuous improvement. These sessions further enhance the partner's usage of the Beeline technology and provide customers with the confidence of knowing that the companies that support them are closely aligned and jointly committed to the success of their programme.

"Randstad Sourceright and Beeline are long-term partners and the time and energy invested in ensuring alignment and streamlining of processes between our organizations continues to solidify the partnership," said Boy Wijnen, Director of EMEA Sales Support and Partners at Beeline. "The EMEA Certification Programme expands our existing relationship in the EMEA region and is key to enhancing our mutual ability to deliver more strategic value to our joint clients operating across Europe."

"Beeline and Randstad Sourceright have a shared commitment to delivering best-in-class technology enabled solutions to our clients. By working more closely together, we can ensure greater alignment around the growing needs of our customers and, as a result, deliver even better service and business outcomes," said Michael Smith, global CEO, Randstad Sourceright.

To qualify for and maintain certification, Randstad Sourceright team members passed the Beeline System Certification Test, attend regularly scheduled quarterly business reviews, participate in joint marketing and other sponsored events, help create joint methodologies for implementation and steady state operations, and attend executive meetings with key stakeholders to ensure alignment with and adherence to joint requirements.

About Beeline

For more than 20 years, Beeline's software solutions have enabled organisations to source and manage their non-employee labour. Our automated solutions, supported by the world's deepest, most experienced team of contingent workforce specialists, control costs, mitigate risks, enhance workforce visibility, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential. Read more at www.randstadsourceright.com

Contact: marketing@beeline.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525059/Beeline_Logo.jpg



