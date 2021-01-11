 

Ryder Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 12:55  |  24   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review fourth quarter 2020 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005047/en/

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company that provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company that provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

What:

 

Ryder System, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

 

 

 

 

Who:

 

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and

 

 

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker

 

 

 

 

When:

 

Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

 

 

How:

 

Live webcast:

 

 

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277239&tp_key=a5 ... upon completion of registration page

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seite 1 von 3
Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 11, 2021 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Humanigen and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in ...
Freeport-McMoRan Mourns the Passing of its Former Chairman, James Robert “Jim Bob” Moffett
Titel
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Ryder Named to Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers
16.12.20
Ryder Donates $800,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign
15.12.20
Ryder Honored for Greening the Supply Chain