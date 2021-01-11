Ryder Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 11, 2021
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review fourth quarter 2020 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.
Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company that provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

What:


Ryder System, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call





Who:


Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker





When:


Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time





How:


Live webcast:



https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277239&tp_key=a5 ... upon completion of registration page






