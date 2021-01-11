Fluor Announces New Business Segments and Intent to Divest Its Maintenance Services Business

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, Fluor will conduct its operations in three business segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today an updated organizational and reporting structure that better aligns its business with identified growth markets and company strategy.

Energy Solutions, led by Jim Breuer, will be focused on energy transition, chemicals and traditional oil and gas opportunities. Urban Solutions, led by Terry Towle, will pursue opportunities in mining, metals, advanced technologies, manufacturing, life sciences, infrastructure, and will include Fluor’s professional staffing (TRS) unit. Mission Solutions, led by Tom D’Agostino, will be primarily focused on delivering solutions to federal agencies across the U.S. government and to select international opportunities. Additionally, Fluor has also established two newly-consolidated functional organizations: Project Execution, led by Mark Fields, and Corporate Development and Sustainability, led by Al Collins.

As a result of our strategic review, we have determined that maintenance services no longer fits within Fluor’s core service portfolio. Therefore, the company is initiating plans to sell Stork. Additional information will be provided at our January 28 Strategy Day event.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $17.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

