Fluor to Host Virtual Strategy Day on January 28, 2021

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it will host a virtual strategy day for analysts and investors on Thursday, January 28, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. The event will feature presentations by Chief Executive Officer David Constable, along with other members of Fluor’s senior management leadership team. Management will outline its new strategy to drive long-term shareholder value.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation. To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit the company’s website at investor.fluor.com.