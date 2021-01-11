 

Fluor to Host Virtual Strategy Day on January 28, 2021

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it will host a virtual strategy day for analysts and investors on Thursday, January 28, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. The event will feature presentations by Chief Executive Officer David Constable, along with other members of Fluor’s senior management leadership team. Management will outline its new strategy to drive long-term shareholder value.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation. To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit the company’s website at investor.fluor.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation. If you have any questions regarding this webcast, please contact Fluor’s Investor Relations group at investor.relations@fluor.com.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $17.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

