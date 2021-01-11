STORE Capital Announces Acquisition Activity for 2020

“Our fourth quarter acquisition activity meaningfully exceeded our projections, reflecting broad-based demand for long-term net lease financing solutions from both existing and new tenants,” said Christopher H. Volk, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “Throughout the pandemic, our origination team has continued to cultivate relationships, maintaining a healthy pipeline of new investment opportunities. Our fourth quarter acquisitions pace was dominated by our December investment activity, giving us a solid start to 2021. Most importantly, we are gratified that we could continue to provide growth capital to our tenants on terms that were accretive to our shareholders.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For more information on risk factors for STORE Capital's business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

