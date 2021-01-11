 

Sharps Compliance Provides Company Update Experiencing Robust Order Activity and Playing a Key Role in COVID-19 Vaccination Programs in the Retail and Long-Term Care Settings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 12:55  |  17   |   |   

Infrastructure Projects Completed Have Almost Tripled Treatment Capacity and Company is Well-Positioned with Strong Mailback Inventory Levels and Production Schedule

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps Compliance” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, is providing an update on the completion of its infrastructure expansion announced in March 2020 to strengthen its service capabilities to proactively prepare for an anticipated strong flu season as well as increased customer activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company also announces that it has been shipping COVID-19 related mailback orders since December 2020, supporting immunizations in the long-term care market, and has approximately $10 million in advance mailback orders to be filled primarily during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These advance orders are expected to support further immunizations in the long-term care and, ultimately, in the retail markets.  While these orders are expected to be shipped during the March 2021 quarter, the unprecedented economic and public health situation in the U.S. could affect the timing and status of these orders.

The Company has completed the growth infrastructure initiatives which it began in March 2020, to expand its capacity to support growth across its service and solution offerings. The completed projects include: (i) new autoclaves (one each) at the Company’s Texas and Pennsylvania treatment facilities essentially tripling capacity, (ii) the addition of mailback related warehouse and distribution space of 52,000 square feet and (iii) mailback inventory on January 1, 2021 of 300,000 units with a plan to manufacture as many as an additional 1 million units by the end of the fiscal year 2021. Additionally, the Company recently expanded its line of credit from $14 million to $18 million to support its growth.

David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Compliance commented, “The growth we are experiencing in our mailback and route-based businesses presents an opportunity to reshape our seasonally low March quarter. The proactive strengthening of our infrastructure and mailback inventory levels has been critical to our ability to service our customers’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic on an uninterrupted basis. Additionally, we have demonstrated to our customer base that we are very well prepared to address their current needs as well as for significantly increased demand expected as we move through 2021 and as our customers continue to flex their operations to meet the immunization and healthcare needs of the American public.

Seite 1 von 3
Sharps Compliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sharps Compliance Provides Company Update Experiencing Robust Order Activity and Playing a Key Role in COVID-19 Vaccination Programs in the Retail and Long-Term Care Settings Infrastructure Projects Completed Have Almost Tripled Treatment Capacity and Company is Well-Positioned with Strong Mailback Inventory Levels and Production ScheduleHOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board