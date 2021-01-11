 

Turning Point and Zai Lab Broaden Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 12:45  |  37   |   |   

Zai Lab Secures Exclusive Right to Develop and Commercialize TPX-0022, Turning Point’s MET/SRC/CSF1R Inhibitor, in Greater China

Turning Point to Receive $25 Million Upfront, with Up to Approximately $336 Million in Potential Milestone Payments and Royalties

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, and Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an expansion of their collaboration.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Zai Lab will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TPX-0022, Turning Point’s MET, SRC and CSF1R inhibitor, in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Turning Point will receive a $25 million upfront payment, with up to approximately $336 million in potential development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments. Turning Point will also be eligible to receive mid-teen- to low-twenty-percent royalties based on annual net sales of TPX-0022 in Greater China. In addition, Turning Point will have the right of first negotiation to develop and commercialize an oncology drug candidate discovered by Zai Lab.

This agreement builds on Zai Lab and Turning Point’s existing relationship under the exclusive licensing agreement announced by the companies in July 2020, under which Zai Lab gained the exclusive right to develop and commercialize Turning Point’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, in Greater China.

“The higher incidence of MET-driven cancers – particularly in gastric and lung cancer – in Asian countries led us to initiate the development of TPX-0022 in Greater China following our encouraging initial data from the Phase 1 SHIELD-1 study,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Turning Point. “We have great confidence in Zai Lab as our partner to advance this important drug candidate in a key region of the world. Zai Lab also has a promising discovery pipeline and we are pleased to receive the right of first negotiation for a drug candidate from Zai’s discovery pipeline.”

Seite 1 von 5
Zai Lab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turning Point and Zai Lab Broaden Collaboration Zai Lab Secures Exclusive Right to Develop and Commercialize TPX-0022, Turning Point’s MET/SRC/CSF1R Inhibitor, in Greater China Turning Point to Receive $25 Million Upfront, with Up to Approximately $336 Million in Potential Milestone Payments and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
argenx and Zai Lab Announce Strategic Collaboration for Efgartigimod in Greater China
30.12.20
Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentation at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
29.12.20
Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List
28.12.20
Zai Lab and Cullinan Oncology Announce Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement for CLN-081 in Greater China
17.12.20
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
1
Zai Lab ein Blick wert