 

DGAP-News Hasan Dandashly and Andreas Krinninger appointed to the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Hasan Dandashly and Andreas Krinninger appointed to the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG (news with additional features)

Hasan Dandashly and Andreas Krinninger appointed to the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG

- All operating activities to be directly represented on the Executive Board

- Henry Puhl appointed as future CTO and successor to Eike Böhm from July 1, 2021

- Organizational basis for profitable growth significantly strengthened

- CEO Riske: "We have outgrown the structures that we had as a mid-sized company. In the future, we will be able to make even better use of the available resources to further expand our strong market position as part of our 'KION 2027' strategy."

 

Frankfurt am Main, January 11, 2021 - Going forward, all operating activities will be directly represented on the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG. The Group's Supervisory Board has appointed Hasan Dandashly (61) and Andreas Krinninger (53) as additional members of the Group's Executive Board effective January 2021.

Hasan Dandashly will have Executive Board responsibility for the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment, which comprises the global business of Dematic. He has been President & CEO of KION subsidiary Dematic since 2018.

Andreas Krinninger will assume responsibility within the Executive Board for the EMEA business of the Industrial Trucks and Services (ITS) segment, which includes the operational business of KION brand companies Linde Material Handling, STILL, and Baoli in the EMEA region. Andreas Krinninger has been President & CEO of Linde Material Handling EMEA since 2016 and before that held various roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Linde Material Handling.

Ching Pong Quek will retain responsibility within the KION Group's Executive Board for the Industrial Trucks and Services (ITS) segment in the APAC and Americas regions. Anke Groth will continue as CFO and Labor Relations Director. CEO is Gordon Riske.

