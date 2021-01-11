VIA optronics to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of enhanced display solutions, today announced that Jürgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Daniel Jürgens, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.via-optronics.com.