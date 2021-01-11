Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Key 2021 Corporate Milestones

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today provided a corporate update and highlighted key 2021 milestones in conjunction with its presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference. The Company will webcast its presentation today at 9:10 AM ET at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations.

“Building on the successful U.S. launch of QINLOCK last year, we are focused in 2021 on expanding both the geographic reach for QINLOCK and the potential for this medicine to benefit patients with GIST even earlier in the course of their disease,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. “We also look forward to sharing updated data from the vimseltinib (DCC-3014) and rebastinib programs, as well as finalizing our development plans to support potential registration for these two product candidates. With continued execution and investment in our pipeline, we believe we are well positioned to realize our 2021 goals and deliver important new medicines to patients.”

In 2021, the Company seeks to achieve the following milestones:

QINLOCK (ripretinib)

Report top-line data from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study of QINLOCK in patients with second-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) in the second half of 2021.

Receive approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for QINLOCK for the treatment of patients with fourth-line GIST in the second half of 2021.

Vimseltinib (DCC- 3014)

Present updated data from the Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib (DCC-3014), an inhibitor of CSF1R, in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) in the second half of 2021.

Finalize the pivotal development plan for vimseltinib in TGCT in the second half of 2021.

Rebastinib

Present updated data from its Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib, an inhibitor of TIE2, in combination with paclitaxel for patients with endometrial cancer in the second quarter of 2021.

Present updated data from its Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in the second half of 2021.

Finalize the pivotal development plan for the rebastinib/paclitaxel combination in the second half of 2021.

DCC-3116