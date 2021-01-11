Velodyne Lidar Powers Intelligent Traffic Management

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) and University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Center for Applied Research today published a white paper that demonstrates lidar sensors’ ability to make transportation infrastructure more efficient, sustainable and safe. The white paper reports results of research using Velodyne’s lidar sensors to improve traffic analytics, increase pedestrian safety, reduce accidents and work toward facilitated use of autonomous vehicles.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Center for Applied Research has placed Velodyne’s lidar sensors at crossing signs and intersections to help improve traffic analytics, congestion management and pedestrian safety. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

“Velodyne is excited to provide lidar technology for systems that protect pedestrians at city intersections and reduce traffic accidents. We have a synergistic relationship with the University of Nevada, Reno, which is conducting cooperative research to further the development of safety solutions at the infrastructure level using smart technology. This white paper is important to describe our collaborative work for the safety and well-being of urban communities,” stated Marta Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Velodyne.

The white paper, called “Roadside Lidar Helping to Build Smart and Safe Transportation Infrastructure,” can be downloaded here. Also available is a video called “Smart Cities: Improving Mobility, Access and Safety with Sensor Technology,” which can be viewed here. The video looks at how lidar can be a catalyst for smart city applications that improve public services and enhance safety and quality of life.

According to the research firm Markets and Markets, the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market for roadways is expected to grow from USD 17.9 billion in 2020 to USD 36.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3 percent. This growth can be attributed to increased pedestrian safety concerns, growing traffic congestion problems and smart city developments around the world.

The paper showcases research conducted by the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Center for Applied Research, in conjunction with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Nevada Department of Transportation. The project has deployed Velodyne’s Ultra Puck lidar sensors with traffic signals in real-world test environments, known as Living Laboratories, in Reno and Henderson, and sponsored by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. It leveraged the data captured with Velodyne’s sensors to help improve traffic analytics, congestion management and pedestrian safety.