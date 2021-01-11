Forma Therapeutics Reviews 2020 Highlights and Outlines Key 2021 Milestones

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today provided a review of corporate highlights from 2020 and outlined anticipated key clinical program milestones for 2021.

“While 2020 was marked by tremendous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forma made important strides due to the courage of patients and the dedication of our employees. We reported promising results our from our clinical programs including FT-4202 in sickle cell disease, olutasidenib in both AML and glioma, and FT-7051 in prostate cancer, and also raised approximately $695 million in public equity offerings,” said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. “In this coming year, we anticipate continued progress, and look forward to advancing drug candidates that we believe have the potential to significantly impact patients living with rare hematologic diseases and cancers.”