 

Forma Therapeutics Reviews 2020 Highlights and Outlines Key 2021 Milestones

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today provided a review of corporate highlights from 2020 and outlined anticipated key clinical program milestones for 2021.

“While 2020 was marked by tremendous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forma made important strides due to the courage of patients and the dedication of our employees. We reported promising results our from our clinical programs including FT-4202 in sickle cell disease, olutasidenib in both AML and glioma, and FT-7051 in prostate cancer, and also raised approximately $695 million in public equity offerings,” said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. “In this coming year, we anticipate continued progress, and look forward to advancing drug candidates that we believe have the potential to significantly impact patients living with rare hematologic diseases and cancers.”

Clinical Program Highlights and Milestones

PKR Program in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD):

FT-4202 is a novel investigational selective red blood cell pyruvate kinase R (PKR) activator Forma is actively evaluating in a multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial in individuals with sickle cell disease ages 12 years and older.

  • In June 2020, encouraging ­single dose cohort data were reported at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress. Initial findings from Forma’s Phase 1 trial of FT-4202 in patients with SCD demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile and biologic effects, with evidence of pharmacodynamic activity.
  • In December 2020, clinical proof-of-concept data were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. Forma presented data from a multi-dose cohort of its Phase 1 trial of FT-4202 in patients with SCD, showing that 86% of patients dosed with 300 mg of FT-4202 for 14 days achieved a hemoglobin increase of greater than 1 g/dL from baseline. The observed reduction in hemolysis in conjunction with the biomarker analysis showing improved deformability and hydration of RBCs supports the hypothesis that pyruvate kinase activation may have an impact on vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs).
  • Additional clinical data anticipated from the ongoing Phase 1 randomized placebo-controlled trial in SCD patients. Data from the MAD2 600 mg cohort of the Phase 1 trial is expected to be reported in the first quarter of 2021, followed by results from the 12-week open-label extension in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Expanding FT-4202 development program. Forma has initiated a global pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of FT-4202 in SCD patients, with plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in thalassemia in the second half of 2021, and a pediatric SCD trial in the first half of 2022.

IDH1 Program in AML and Glioma:

