 

Takeda to Present at The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) (“Takeda”) will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 5:20 p.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021 / 7:20 a.m. JT on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast with Christophe Weber, president and chief executive officer, here. A replay of the webcast will also be archived at the same location. A link to the webcast and slides for download will also be available on Takeda’s website at https://www.takeda.com/investors/ir-events/.

ABOUT TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

