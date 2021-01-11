Takeda to Present at The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK ) (“Takeda”) will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 5:20 p.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021 / 7:20 a.m. JT on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast with Christophe Weber, president and chief executive officer, here . A replay of the webcast will also be archived at the same location. A link to the webcast and slides for download will also be available on Takeda’s website at https://www.takeda.com/investors/ir-events/ .

