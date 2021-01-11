Horizon Therapeutics plc Provides Preliminary 2020 Financial Results, Exceeding Full-Year 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; Provides Update on TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Supply and New KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Trials
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced updates on its 2020 financial results, TEPEZZA supply and new KRYSTEXXA trials.
“Amid the most challenging environment we have ever faced, we had a record year of performance, exceeding our full-year 2020 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, driven by the significant outperformance of TEPEZZA and the strong second-half performance of KRYSTEXXA,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “We delivered exceptional shareholder value while expanding our pipeline, with six programs expected to begin this year, including two new KRYSTEXXA programs. Additionally, we successfully completed the first increased scale TEPEZZA lot and we are on track to submit the resultant data to the FDA by the end of this month.”
Full-Year 2020 Preliminary Financial Results (unaudited)
- Full-year 2020 net sales exceeded the high end of the Company’s guidance range of $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion; exceeding the high end of this guidance range represents year-over-year growth of more than 65 percent.
- Full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of the Company’s guidance range of $920 million to $940 million; exceeding the high end of this guidance range represents year-over-year growth of more than 95 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of more than 700 basis points compared to 2019.
- The outperformance was driven by strong net sales from its two key growth drivers, TEPEZZA, its biologic for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), and KRYSTEXXA, its biologic for the treatment of uncontrolled gout (chronic gout refractory to conventional therapy), as well as continued growth of its Rare Disease Business Unit.
- TEPEZZA full-year 2020 net sales exceeded $800 million, with double-digit sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- KRYSTEXXA full-year 2020 net sales exceeded $400 million, with double-digit sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2020 were $2.08 billion and gross leverage was less than 1.1 times.
These preliminary financial results are unaudited and subject to adjustment. Horizon will report its final fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results in February.
0 Kommentare