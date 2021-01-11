These preliminary financial results are unaudited and subject to adjustment. Horizon will report its final fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results in February.

“Amid the most challenging environment we have ever faced, we had a record year of performance, exceeding our full-year 2020 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, driven by the significant outperformance of TEPEZZA and the strong second-half performance of KRYSTEXXA,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “We delivered exceptional shareholder value while expanding our pipeline, with six programs expected to begin this year, including two new KRYSTEXXA programs. Additionally, we successfully completed the first increased scale TEPEZZA lot and we are on track to submit the resultant data to the FDA by the end of this month.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc Provides Preliminary 2020 Financial Results, Exceeding Full-Year 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; Provides Update on TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Supply and New KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Trials

