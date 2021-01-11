 

Horizon Therapeutics plc Provides Preliminary 2020 Financial Results, Exceeding Full-Year 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; Provides Update on TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Supply and New KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 13:00  |  50   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced updates on its 2020 financial results, TEPEZZA supply and new KRYSTEXXA trials.

“Amid the most challenging environment we have ever faced, we had a record year of performance, exceeding our full-year 2020 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, driven by the significant outperformance of TEPEZZA and the strong second-half performance of KRYSTEXXA,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “We delivered exceptional shareholder value while expanding our pipeline, with six programs expected to begin this year, including two new KRYSTEXXA programs. Additionally, we successfully completed the first increased scale TEPEZZA lot and we are on track to submit the resultant data to the FDA by the end of this month.”

Full-Year 2020 Preliminary Financial Results (unaudited)

  • Full-year 2020 net sales exceeded the high end of the Company’s guidance range of $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion; exceeding the high end of this guidance range represents year-over-year growth of more than 65 percent.
  • Full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of the Company’s guidance range of $920 million to $940 million; exceeding the high end of this guidance range represents year-over-year growth of more than 95 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of more than 700 basis points compared to 2019.
  • The outperformance was driven by strong net sales from its two key growth drivers, TEPEZZA, its biologic for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), and KRYSTEXXA, its biologic for the treatment of uncontrolled gout (chronic gout refractory to conventional therapy), as well as continued growth of its Rare Disease Business Unit.
  • TEPEZZA full-year 2020 net sales exceeded $800 million, with double-digit sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • KRYSTEXXA full-year 2020 net sales exceeded $400 million, with double-digit sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2020 were $2.08 billion and gross leverage was less than 1.1 times.

These preliminary financial results are unaudited and subject to adjustment. Horizon will report its final fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results in February.

Seite 1 von 7
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horizon Therapeutics plc Provides Preliminary 2020 Financial Results, Exceeding Full-Year 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; Provides Update on TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Supply and New KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Trials Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced updates on its 2020 financial results, TEPEZZA supply and new KRYSTEXXA trials. “Amid the most challenging environment we have ever faced, we had a record year of performance, exceeding our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Short-Term TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Supply Disruption Due to Government-Mandated (Operation Warp Speed) COVID-19 Vaccine Production