Exicure Granted Two Fast Track Designations for Cavrotolimod (AST-008) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designations for its clinical product candidate, cavrotolimod (AST-008), for two development programs:

cavrotolimod in combination with anti-programmed death-1 (PD-1) therapy for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) refractory to prior anti-PD-1 blockade; and

cavrotolimod in combination with anti-PD-1/anti-PD-ligand 1 (anti-PD-(L)1) therapy for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) refractory to prior anti-PD-(L)1 blockade

Fast Track is a designation granted by the FDA that is intended to facilitate development and expedite review of drugs to address an unmet medical need in the treatment of a serious life-threatening condition, and for which nonclinical or clinical data has demonstrated the potential of the drug candidate to address this medical need.