 

Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of Premium 5’s New Affordable Cannabis Brand RAD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the launch of Premium 5 Ltd. (“Premium 5”) brand RAD, a new value brand dedicated to providing cannabis concentrate/extract consumers with affordable products while still maintaining the highest quality standard possible. The variety of different product formats seek to appeal to the unique needs and preferences of all types of cannabis consumers.

On December 23, 2020, Heritage announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Premium 5, a Canada-based recreational and medical cannabis company that creates high-quality full spectrum concentrates under the brand Premium 5, and the newly launched RAD brand.

“There is a strong market for our product offerings through Premium 5, but we acknowledge the growing consumer demand for more affordable concentrate offerings,” said David Schwede, CEO, Premium 5. “With RAD, we aim to leverage our strong reputation to delight our consumers with quality products at a value price point.”

High prices have been a regular consumer complaint after Canada legalized recreational cannabis in 2018. Although the legal market has continued to grow, the legacy market still owns a significant percentage of cannabis sales in the country. For consumers, there’s an uncertainty surrounding the ingredients and additives in products that are purchased from the legacy market that could potentially be harmful. RAD is committed to attracting consumers to the benefits of regulated and tested products through legacy-competitive pricing and in the interest of public health and safety.

RAD is entering the Canadian cannabis market with 21 SKUs with plans to launch a number of new SKU’s in the coming months. Products have now been ordered and shipped into Alberta and British Columbia and are soon expected to be going into the remaining provinces and territories.

Additionally, Heritage announces that it has terminated its previously announced term sheet with Cannahive Inc. (“Cannahive”) dated August 18, 2020. Heritage and Cannahive were unable to settle the terms of the definitive joint venture agreement. Heritage is now pursuing various alternative options for edibles.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses and the Purefarma, Pura Vida and Premium 5 brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

Seite 1 von 2
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of Premium 5’s New Affordable Cannabis Brand RAD Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the launch of Premium 5 Ltd. (“Premium 5”) brand RAD, a new value brand dedicated to providing cannabis concentrate/extract consumers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Heritage Cannabis Places First Order with IntelGenx for CBD Filmstrips in Canada and Australia
01.01.21
Cannabis Aktien: Enttäuschend – ABER mit Potenzial! Canopy, Aphria, Cronos und Aurora Cannabis
23.12.20
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
14.12.20
Heritage Cannabis Announces Pura Vida and Purefarma Products Now Available in Alberta

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:34 Uhr
9.141
CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings