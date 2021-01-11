Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

The offering is expected to close on or about January 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 1,810,000 shares of common stock at a price of $8.30 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, in a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, for research and development, and to advance the adoption of its LinearDNA manufacturing platform.

Roth Capital Partners served as sole placement agent for the transaction.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238557) (including a prospectus) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 21, 2020, and declared effective by the SEC on June 1, 2020. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660, by calling (800) 678-9147 or by e-mail at rothecm@roth.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap Index.